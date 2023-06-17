Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,045 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 46,578 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Comcast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

CMCSA stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

