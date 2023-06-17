Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 11,030 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $17,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 210.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 134.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $5,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,139.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $5,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,139.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,902 shares of company stock worth $5,818,650. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $188.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.41 and a beta of 0.62. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $128.90 and a one year high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $568.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.30 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

