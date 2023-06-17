Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 40,495 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $130.93 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.