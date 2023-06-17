Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $30,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Express by 79.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,325,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $172.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.03. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

