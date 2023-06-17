Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $22.01 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 111.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,019 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $22,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

XMMO stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average is $76.05. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.22 and a 1 year high of $83.68.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

