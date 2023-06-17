Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $26.70 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $459.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $463.03 and its 200 day moving average is $470.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

