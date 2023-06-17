Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $28.46 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 674.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,472 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.26 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

