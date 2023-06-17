Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $30.85 Million Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 815,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,629 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $30,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,412,000 after purchasing an additional 272,660 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $4,655,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Teck Resources by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 279,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 173,042 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in Teck Resources by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 5,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

TECK stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TECK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.