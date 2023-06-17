Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $32.41 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $32,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.