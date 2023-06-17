Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $23,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 15.6% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 1.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in ASML by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

ASML Stock Down 2.3 %

ASML stock opened at $721.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $747.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $675.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $643.96. The firm has a market cap of $284.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.