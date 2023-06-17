Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 10,567 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 618,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $40,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,857,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $17,363,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 282,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,312,000 after acquiring an additional 259,245 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,878,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 295,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 210,886 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

