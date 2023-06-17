Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 213 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Accenture to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Accenture stock opened at $319.56 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.76. The stock has a market cap of $201.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

