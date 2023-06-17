Numis Securities Raises Mears Group (LON:MER) Price Target to GBX 280

Mears Group (LON:MER – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Numis Securities from GBX 275 ($3.44) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.44) price target on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Mears Group Stock Performance

Mears Group stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.57) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42. Mears Group has a 1 year low of GBX 178.50 ($2.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 285.50 ($3.57). The company has a market cap of £314.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,096.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 232.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.82.

Mears Group Increases Dividend

About Mears Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Mears Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,846.15%.

(Get Rating)

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.