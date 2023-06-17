Numis Securities Reiterates Add Rating for S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.13) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of LON:SFOR opened at GBX 113.70 ($1.42) on Friday. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 106.60 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 258 ($3.23). The stock has a market cap of £656.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 136.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 175.16.

In related news, insider Christopher S. Martin sold 2,087,984 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £2,797,898.56 ($3,500,874.07). 21.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

