NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives $18.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on NS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NS opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 151.56%. On average, research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.