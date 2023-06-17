Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.42. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 17,695 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $27,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nymox Pharmaceutical
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
Featured Stories
