Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Receives $25.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oculis in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oculis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Pareto Securities began coverage on Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Oculis in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oculis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCS. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Oculis in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Oculis in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oculis in the 1st quarter valued at $4,838,000.

Oculis Price Performance

About Oculis

Shares of OCS opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. Oculis has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $13.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21.

Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.

