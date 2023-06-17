Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.90

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and traded as high as $14.39. Ooma shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 365,060 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ooma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Ooma in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $363.69 million, a P/E ratio of -110.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 160,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 0.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ooma by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ooma by 102.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

