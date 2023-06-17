Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $21.56. Opera shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 157,341 shares trading hands.

Institutional Trading of Opera

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Opera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Opera by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51.

Opera Announces Dividend

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Opera had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.59%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Opera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company operates through the Browser and News; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.