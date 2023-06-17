Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.15

Shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.40. Optical Cable shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 5,750 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Optical Cable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable Stock Down 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Optical Cable

About Optical Cable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Optical Cable by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Optical Cable in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Optical Cable by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions. Its products include fiber optic and copper cabling, hybrid cabling, fiber optic and copper connectors, specialty fiber optic, copper and hybrid connectors, fiber optic and copper patch cords, pre-terminated fiber optic and copper cable assemblies, racks, cabinets, datacom enclosures, patch panels, face plates, multimedia boxes, and fiber optic reels, and other cable and connectivity management accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.