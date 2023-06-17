OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx Price Performance

Shares of OPRX opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.78 million, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $30.82.

Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OptimizeRx by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in OptimizeRx by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

(Get Rating

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.