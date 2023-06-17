OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.61

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.61 and traded as low as $2.89. OptimumBank shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 4,209 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OptimumBank in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

