OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.61

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.61 and traded as low as $2.89. OptimumBank shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 4,209 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OptimumBank in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61.
Institutional Trading of OptimumBank
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimumBank (OPHC)
