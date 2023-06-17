Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Down 0.8 %

Organovo stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. Organovo has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

Get Organovo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Organovo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.