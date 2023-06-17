Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.81 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

Insider Activity

Outlook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OTLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Terry Dagnon sold 520,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 653,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,486.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after buying an additional 1,021,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 475,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,889,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 222,270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,940 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 277,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 109,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Get Rating

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

See Also

