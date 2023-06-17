Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,290 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Activity at Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Eric A. Kaye purchased 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,144 shares in the company, valued at $255,380.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Craig Packer acquired 75,600 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $1,000,188.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 300,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,472.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric A. Kaye acquired 3,749 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $50,011.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,380.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 88,314 shares of company stock worth $1,168,194 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 47.45%. The company had revenue of $377.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.02%.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.