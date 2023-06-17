Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $361.31

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 361.31 ($4.52) and traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.63). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 369 ($4.62), with a volume of 85,444 shares trading hands.

Pacific Assets Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 361.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £446.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2,635.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Pacific Assets Trust alerts:

Pacific Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Pacific Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Pacific Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,428.57%.

Insider Activity at Pacific Assets Trust

About Pacific Assets Trust

In related news, insider Andrew Impey purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($30,655.66). 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.