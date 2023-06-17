Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Cut by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $369.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $377.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.