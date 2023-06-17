PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ID stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. PARTS iD has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $2.42.

PARTS iD, Inc engages in the development of custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. Its deep technology platform integrates software engineering with catalog management, data intelligence, mining and analytics, along with user interface development that utilizes distinctive rules-based parts fitment software capabilities.

