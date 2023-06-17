Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.06

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.06 and traded as low as $13.42. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 2,503 shares.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $62.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, CFO Walter Rusnak acquired 2,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,630. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased 9,697 shares of company stock worth $112,223 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

