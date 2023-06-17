Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) COO Sells $1,070,184.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) COO Kip B. Ellis sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $1,070,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $9,425,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Patrick Industries stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.87. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $81.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.88.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PATK. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

