Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Paychex worth $70,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.89. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

