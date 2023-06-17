PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.94

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.94 and traded as low as $4.79. PCCW shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 1,350 shares trading hands.

PCCW Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

PCCW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PCCW’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

