PCF Group (LON:PCF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.03

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,128,541 shares trading hands.

PCF Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.03.

About PCF Group

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer hire purchase, personal loan, and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles, such as classic cars, caravans, motorhomes, and horseboxes.

