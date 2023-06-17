PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives $82.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.50.

PDCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $957.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,856.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $137,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,070 shares in the company, valued at $37,383,049.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,200 shares of company stock worth $1,724,079 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

