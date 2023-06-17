Penny Sanford Sells 60,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,984,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,744,370.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $822,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Penny Sanford sold 40,768 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $517,345.92.

On Thursday, April 20th, Penny Sanford sold 11,765 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $141,415.30.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of EXPI opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 393.08 and a beta of 2.71. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $21.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.21 million. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 360.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.