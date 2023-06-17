Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Penske Automotive Group Price Performance
NYSE PAG opened at $153.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $94.49 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428 in the last ninety days. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
