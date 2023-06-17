Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $153.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $94.49 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428 in the last ninety days. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

