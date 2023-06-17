Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average of $100.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

