Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

Several research firms recently commented on PECO. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

PECO stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 238.30%.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

