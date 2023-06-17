Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Holdings Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PECO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 176,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,454,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.09 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 238.30%.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Leslie T. Chao bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

PECO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

