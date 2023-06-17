Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Photronics by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Photronics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 27,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PLAB stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.89. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.16.
PLAB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.
Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
