Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Photronics by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Photronics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 27,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.89. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

PLAB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Photronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.