Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $0.93. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 215,989 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,838 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,515,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,220,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 121,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 151,009 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

