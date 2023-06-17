Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $0.93. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 215,989 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.08.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,838 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,515,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,220,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 121,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 151,009 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
