Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.36.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PNW opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $84.59.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 84.60%.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $248,814,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

