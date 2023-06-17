Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Increased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after buying an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,740,000 after buying an additional 61,022 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $206.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

