Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $206.80 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.74 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.