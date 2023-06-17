Piper Sandler Lowers SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $6.50.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded SoFi Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut SoFi Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 330.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.