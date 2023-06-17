Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives $134.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS POAHY opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment split into the two segment i.e Core Investment and Portfolio Investments. The ITS segment develops smart software solutions for transport logistics as well as traffic planning and management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.