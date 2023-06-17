Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.81. 15,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 34,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWCDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.89.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

