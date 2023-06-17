Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Power REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Power REIT Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of PW opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.
About Power REIT
Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.
