Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Power REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of PW opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Power REIT by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Power REIT by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Power REIT by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

