Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Shares Up 14.8%

Shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) shot up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 690,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 538,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Powerbridge Technologies Stock Up 14.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 402.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217,199 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

