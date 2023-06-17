Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.86

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.86 and traded as high as $18.97. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 4,332 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pro-Dex in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Pro-Dex Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 9.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

